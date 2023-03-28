Greenville BPW supports organization

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club recently made a donation to The House That LuLu Built. The presentation was made to Executive Director Cami Snyder.

The House that LuLu Built opened in September 2019 and has served over 60 families. The idea was formed after Cami and husband Jason lost their infant daughter as a result of Trisomy 18, also known as Edwards Syndrome, as a way to give back to the community for the support they received. The grief care home is a three bedroom home on North Broadway which was created for families visiting for funeral services, meals offered and also grief-support classes. “We are open to what our community needs,” said Snyder. A memory garden is in back with a painted wall with a silhouette of a girl blowing bubbles that stands as a reminder of LuLu. The House that LuLu Built is a 501 (c) (3) organization and appreciates any and all community support. Snyder can be contacted through [email protected] or through Facebook at The House That LuLu Built.

The Greenville BPW Club’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education, and information. The Club holds fund raisers throughout the year to raise money to grant scholarships to Darke County senior high school girls and young women furthering their career. The Club meets the second Thursday of every month for a dinner meeting. Follow us on Facebook at Greenville BPW. Those interested in learning more about the club can contact Membership Chair Susan Fowble at 937/423-2387 or [email protected].