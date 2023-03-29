Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

March 2

FIGHT: Officers at the Greenville High School responded to a fight that occurred between two students at the bus stop on the corner of Wayne Avenue and Sater Street while they were waiting on the bus before school. A video of the incident was posted on Snapchat by another student who had witnessed the event. One of the male students admitted to punching the other male once he arrived at the bus stop. Due to his admission and video evidence showing the male as the aggressor, he was issued a misdemeanor citation for disorderly conduct.

March 8

DISORDERLY: At 3:09 p.m. officers at the Greenville City Schools K-8 building were informed of a student on the bus acting in a way to cause others to be inconvenienced, annoyed, or alarmed by his behavior. The student was removed from the school bus and transported to the Greenville K-8 building by school administrators. The 12-year old male juvenile had brought a homemade weapon onto the bus, and he advised the school he and his friend had found a YouTube video on how to make a homemade taser device. Witnesses said the juvenile would then push the taser toward other students, while it was off, asking if they wanted to get tased. The device had been transferred from one student to another during the school day. The school also received numerous calls from parents whose children were afraid of being harmed. The juvenile was issued a citation for disorderly conduct, a felony of the fourth degree for being within 1000 feet of a school zone.

March 9

DISORDERLY: Officers at the Greenville High School were informed of an incident involving three students threatening harm to another student in a bathroom between classes. The victim had been cornered into a bathroom stall where the juveniles taunted and harassed the victim. The stall was charged and the latch broke. Two misdemeanor citations for menacing were issued to two of the three students for their role in the incident in making the victim feel as if they would cause her physical harm. The third student was issued a citation for her role in planning and participating in making the victim feel as if she was going to be physically harmed. The stall door latch was replaced and fixed. No charges will be pursued for the damage.

VEHICLE THEFT: At 2:39 p.m. officers were dispatched to Dave Knapp in reference to a report of identity theft with a stolen vehicle. The Financial Manager advised that on Feb. 20, the business sold a 2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty Crew Pickup truck online to a person that identified himself as Lawrence Gacek. On March 8, the manager received a phone call from the real Lawrence Gacek, who was asking if he had recently bought a car from the business. He provided his identification to the business, and after further investigation, it was found that the truck was sold to a subject that was using his personal information. The transport driver for the truck, delivered it to Dolton, Illinois where he met with what he described as a large, black male that looked nothing like the person he was believed to be meeting. He admitted to meeting with him in a strip mall parking lot and without checking any paperwork released the vehicle to the unknown suspect. The police report from Illinois shows this is one of three incident reports involving vehicle thefts and credit use.

March 10

FIGHT: Officers at the Greenville High School were made aware of a fight between two students which occurred near Avenue F and Harmon Drive after school on March 9. A 15-year old male and a 16-year old male had been involved in a fight after school, and an investigation showed video footage where officers could hear what had happened. Both students were issued misdemeanor citations for disorderly conduct due to being within 1000 feet of a school.

March 11

HARASSMENT: At 5:28 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to a telecommunications harassment complaint. The female complainant advised she received three phone calls from the Darke County Jail where her son Christopher Newberry was incarcerated on March 8. She played a video from their first conversation where she told him he was not supposed to call her anymore, as he had been warned for telecommunications harassment on March 6. All the conversations, recordings, and screenshots were taken into evidence. Officers went to the jail where security photo evidence was collected before contact with Newberry was made. He admitted to wanting to talk to his mom and attempting to contact her. He was served a misdemeanor citation for telecommunications harassment.

March 13

WANTED PERSON: At 5:38 p.m. officers on patrol observed a listed 2016 Hyundai Elantra traveling westbound on Tiffin Street near Plum Street. The front seat passenger was recognized as Lindsey Swihart who was known to have two active warrants for her arrest – a Greene County Sheriff’s Office felony warrant on a probation violation with a bond of $25,000, and a Miami County Sheriff’s Office warrant for failing to appear on a traffic offense with no bond. She was arrested and transported to the Darke County Jail to wait for extradition.

March 14

WANTED PERSON: Officers on patrol at 8:29 p.m. observed a Ford Focus traveling southbound on Chestnut Street at West Third Street. The vehicle had made a turn without a signal, and a traffic stop was initiated. The driver, Melissa Mead, did not have a valid driver’s license and was issued a citation for the signal violation and driving without a license. The male passenger, Shawn Houpt had an active warrant for failing to appear on a DUI offense, with a $2,025 bond. He was arrested and transported to the jail.

March 16

WANTED PERSON: At 3:21 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Courthouse in reference to a male subject outside on the sidewalk who was known to have an active warrant. Joshua Johnson was seen on the sidewalk near the courthouse and the Darke County Judge just issued a warrant for his arrest. The warrant was for the original charge of OVI, with no bond must serve 62 days. He was arrested and transported to the jail.

March 18

WANTED PERSON: Officers arrested Matthias Hammaker at 6:28 p.m. in the parking lot at the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue. He had an expired registration and multiple driver’s license suspensions. Hammaker also had an active warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear for a traffic offense with a $225 bond. He was arrested and transported to the jail. The keys to the vehicle and Hammaker’s bank card were released to his grandfather.

March 23

CPO VIOLATION: At 8:56 p.m. officers responded to a CPO violation report at the 600 block of Martin Street. The female victim had been receiving numerous calls from the Darke County Jail where Cody Lloyd was being housed. Lloyd had previously been served a CPO from the victim, and the victim had received six calls in one day. Officers confirmed there was an active Civil Stalking Protection Order issued by the court stating Lloyd is prohibited from initiating or having any contact with the victim. Lloyd currently has a pending CPO violation set for trial May 1 in another case, and when questioned about the recent call, he stated he thought he was trying to call his mother. He was issued a citation for CPO Violation.

