Versailles track finish in the middle at Parkway tri-meet

By Drew Terhall

ROCKFORD — The Versailles High School competed in a tri-meet at Parkway against Parkway and Minster. The girls and boys both finished second in the meet.

In the girls division, Lexi Magoto took second in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.47. Katey Litten took first in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:04.03. Meredith Barga and Carly Graves took first and second in the 1600 meter run with times of 5:52.2 and 6:03.28. Keira Rahm took first in the 3200 meter run with a time of 12:16. Josephine Pothast took first in the 100 and the 300 meter hurdles. She finished the 100 with a time of 16.91 and the 300 with a time of 50.56. Cassie Bomholt took third in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.89.

In the 4×100 meter relay, Versailles took second with a time of 54.71. The same team took first in the 4×200 meter relay with a time of 1:54.3. Litten, Magoto, Pothast and Madison Ware made up the relay team. Two different relay teams took third in the 4×400 meter relay and the 4×800 meter relay.

In the pole vault, Heidi Stammen took first with a height of 9-06 feet. Chloe Steinbrunner tied for third with a height of 8-00 feet. In the long jump, Elli Stammen took third with a distance of 14-09.5 feet. In the shot put, Tori Tyo and Danica York finished second and third. Tyo threw for a distance of 34-03.75 feet and York threw for a distance of 26-05.25 feet. In the discus throw, Margret Mcglinch took first with a distance of 95-01.5 feet. Tyo took third with a distance of 82-04.5.

In the boys division, Tyler Barga took first in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.74. Conner Gibson took first in the 200 meter dash with a time of 24.4. Barga and Gibson took first and second in the 400 meter dash with times of 54.17 and 54.38. Dylan Dunn took second in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:16. In the 110 meter hurdles, Colton Reese and Gideon Beasley took first and second with times of 15.58 and 17.87. Beasley took second in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 46.55.

In the 4×100 meter relay, Versailles took third with a time of 48.68. In the 4×200 meter relay, Versailles had their A team finish first and their B team finish third with times of 1:38.73 and 1:42.19.

In the high jump, Dominic Meyer and Camden Ahrens took second and third with heights of 5-06 and 5-02 feet. Ahrens took third in the pole vault with a height of 9-00 feet. In the long jump, Ethan Weber took second with a distance of 18-01.5.

In the discus throw, Leland Bolin and Daniel Waymire took second and third with distances of 124-01.5 and 119-04 feet.

The track team will next compete on April 1 as they will host the 48th annual Versailles Tiger Invitational. The meet is set for a 9 a.m. start.

