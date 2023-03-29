Softball and baseball scores from March 28

Here are the softball and baseball scores and stats from around Darke County.

Softball:

Troy 1 at Greenville 2

The Lady Wave scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to get the walk-off win over Troy to complete the season sweep. The full game recap can be found on our website.

Riverside 6 at Ansonia 7

Ansonia scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to get the walk-off win over Riverside. Juniors Abby Kramer and Brenna Schmit along with freshman Ava Thatcher each had two RBI. Junior Bailey Schmit also had a RBI. Kramer pitched all seven innings for the Lady Tigers and struck out two batters.

Shawnee 14 at Bradford 4

The Lady Railroaders kept it close for the first five innings before Shawnee exploded for eight runs in the final two innings.

Franklin Monroe 29 at Trotwood-Madison 0

The Lady Jets scored 29 runs on 19 hits with 15 runs being scored in the first inning. Sophomore Lila Davis had five RBI with senior Madison Henninger having four RBI. Ten players had at least a RBI in the game. Davis and junior Keihl Johnson each had four strikeouts in two innings of work on the mound.

Tri-Village 4 at Northeastern 3

The Lady Patriots open their season with a road win over Northeastern, IN after taking the lead in the sixth inning. Sophomore Taylor Begoon, junior Kiersten Wilcox and sophomore Brielle Smith each had a RBI in the game.

Benjamin Logan 15 at Versailles 1

The Lady Tigers stumbled in the loss to Benjamin Logan. They gave up 15 hits, with three being extra base hits.

Baseball:

Troy 3 at Greenville 4

The Green Wave avenge their season opening loss with a win in their home opener. Junior Lance Greer had two RBI and sophomore Braeden Wills had a RBI. The team scored four runs on five hits.

Riverside 6 at Ansonia 11

A five-run sixth inning gave the Tigers the win over Riverside. Senior Nathan Armock had 3 RBI. Senior Gavin Kelch and juniors Nick Burns, Jakob Creager, and Treavor Hemmerich all had a RBI. Hemmerich pitched five innings and got five strikeouts.

Fairlawn 0 at Arcanum 17

The bats came alive for the Trojans. They scored eight runs in the third inning and seven runs in the fourth.

Catholic Central 1 at Bradford 8

The Railroaders were led by a pitching trio of junior Landon Wills, senior Landon Monnin and sophomore Treyl Manuel. The three combined for 15 strikeouts. Junior Hudson Hill had three RBI on a triple. Monnin, senior Brendan Baker and junior Garrett Trevino each had two hits.

Franklin Mornoe 11 at Trotwood-Madison 0

The Jets start their season with a shutout win over Trotwood-Madison. Seniors Cason Yount and Cade Peters each had two RBI. Sophomores Hudson Fasnact, Chase Stebbins and Josh Armstrong along with freshman Brandt Filbrun each had a RBI. Armstrong pitched all seven innings and racked up 17 strikeouts.

Northeastern 12 at Tri-Village 0

The Patriots only had two hits in the loss to Northeastern, IN. The pitching staff did get nine strikeouts in the game.

Chaminade Julienne 13 at Versailles 5

The Tigers fall to the Eagles in their home opener. Versailles did get five strikeouts and only struck out three times at the plate.