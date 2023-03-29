Morgan’s Place Cemetery begins 2023 with board reorganization

SIDNEY — Morgan’s Place Cemetery welcomed several new board members during its organizational meeting Jan. 30.

Bonnie Berry, of Wapakoneta, brings her experience in marketing, banking, and small business ownership to the table. Gwen Stevenson is a retired nurse and nurse educator. She resides in Sidney. Also joining the board is Brian Sowers, of Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home in Piqua. Now living in Ludlow Falls, the Rev. Steven Shoup rounds out the slate of new members.

Josh Buehler, Missy Bennett, the Rev. Steve Mondiek, Aaron Edwards and Julia Frantz were thanked for their service as founding members of board.

At that same meeting, officers were elected. Appointed were Priscilla and Greg Wilt as co-presidents, Gwen Stevenson as vice president, Will Harrelson as secretary, and Larry Elsner as treasurer. Also assisting with financial records is Jeff Replogle from the Houston area.

Morgan’s Place Cemetery is located on state Route 589 in southeastern Shelby County. The vision of Mollie and Nathan Verdier, it provides free burials and other services for families who have suffered the loss of a baby due to miscarriage or stillbirth. Aborted babies may also find a place of rest there. The cemetery is available for all regardless of religious affiliation and held its first funerals just after Thanksgiving last year.

Several upcoming fundraisers are on the horizon. Amelio’s Pizzeria at 115 S. Ohio Ave. in Sidney will host a dine-to-donate on Thursday, April 13. The hours are 5-9 p.m. No flyer is required.

Cruizer’s Bar and Grill in Russia will be hosting a corn hole tournament to benefit Morgan’s Place. The date is May 13 with a rain date of May 20. The entry fee is $ 10 and it will be a blind draw. Interested participants may register from May 6-13 at 11 a.m. Double elimination play starts at noon. Refer to the Facebook pages of Cruizer’s and Morgan’s Place for updates.

The 3 Heath Brothers will be featured at a dinner/concert on Friday evening, May 19. The trio performs a variety of Christian music. They have sung throughout the United States and are often joined by other family members during the night. Tickets are $25 per person and are presale only. Local businesses and organizations selling tickets are Right To Life in Sidney, Believe Art from the Heart, located between Sidney and Anna, Silver Cross in Fort Loramie, and at www.morgansplacecemetery.org. Please plan to attend at The Palazzo in Botkins. Tickets must be purchased by May 7.

Finally, on Friday, June 23, the Dayton Dragons will host Morgan’s Place. At this game, a portion of all tickets sold, up to 300 tickets, will be donated to the cemetery. Tickets must be purchased online (https://fevo.me/morgansplacecemetery) on or before May 23.

For more information about Morgan’s Place Cemetery or any of the events mentioned above, please call Mollie and Nathan Verdier at 937-726-9988 or Priscilla and Greg Wilt at 937-497-8118. The website for Morgan’s Place is morgansplacecemetery.org.