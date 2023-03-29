Chapter lists coloring contest winners

VERSAILLES — On Feb. 25, the Versailles FFA hosted an omelet breakfast including a youth coloring contest as part of National FFA Week.
The winners for the youth coloring contest were Kindergarten Division: first place Grant Paulus, second place Sawyer Schmitmeyer, third place Adalyn Francis, fourth place Claire Deland, and fifth place Seth Mescher; First Grade Division: first place Leah Koester, second place Evelyn Sutter, third place Emily Paden, fourth place Leah Alexander, and fifth place Luke Francis; Second Grade Division: first place Cameryn McNeilan, second place Samie Swank, third place Katie Kraft, fourth place Marlena Quinto, and fifth place Paisley Billenstein.