Versailles FFA sisits the Senior Citizen Community Center

VERSAILLES — On Monday, March 20, the Versailles FFA Members visited the Versailles Senior Citizen Community Center to celebrate the monthly birthday celebration.

During the 2022-2023 school year, Versailles FFA has been celebrating birthdays with cake and ice cream as well with games at the end. This month the residents played Ag Trivia in celebration of National Ag Week. Next month the FFA will be celebrating April, June and July birthdays with a Spring craft.

The Versailles FFA members who attended were Karlie Litten, Camille Geroge, Riley Kruckeberg, Zoe Billenstein, Abby Henry, Andrew Lyons, Maggie McGlinch, and Gracie Henry. In addition to the birthday party Versailles FFA brought along a salad kit that was given to each guest that attended. The salad kit included hydroponic lettuce that was grown in the greenhouse by the greenhouse management class along with a bag of cheese, tomatoes and salad dressing.