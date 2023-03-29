Shuff to speak at BPW’s April meeting

EANNETT SHUFF FEATURED SPEAKER FOR BPW APRIL MEETING

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club is making preparations for their meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 13. The meeting is being hosted by the Membership Committee consisting of Chair Susan Fowble and members Kasey Christian, Maria Moore, Desteni Mason, Joelle York and Diana Billenstein. The meeting will be held at the Sure Shop Tap House (Oakley Room) at 6:30 p.m.

The featured speaker is Jeanette Shuff, executive director for the Darke County Pregnancy Help Center (PHC). PHC is a place where caring and compassionate volunteers are ready to listen to your needs. They provide free and confidential support and are there for you throughout your journey. They are here to provide hope in the unplanned. The organization provides a program that is free to all the schools in Darke County called the Sexual Risk Program. This covers the schools requirement for sexual education classes at no cost to the school. They are in three of the middle schools in Darke County as well. The center offers infancy loss classes, abortion recovery classes, pregnancy tests, ultrasounds and educational classes to expecting mothers, mothers of toddlers, grandparents and foster’s classes. A girls night out is held once a quarter. The event is held to allow women to network in a safe environment all while learning a skill.

New BPW members for 2022-2023 that are to be recognized this evening are: Joelle York, Alexia Sykes, Stacy Sykes, Abigail Miller, Terra Denniston, Nikole Fasnacht, Julie Hart and Shelly Acker.

The dinner meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. The Greenville BPW Club invites women interested in learning more about the Club and the Darke County Pregnancy Help Center to the meeting. The 2022-2023 Scholarship winners and their families have also been invited to attend the April meeting. Contact Vicki Cost at [email protected] by noon on Monday, April 10, 2023 to make a reservation to attend this meeting. The cost is $15 per person.