GREENVILLE — A group of Jr High Students from Decolores Montessori School attended the Ohio Federation of Music Clubs’ (OFMC) Jr. Festival at Miami University on March 18.

The Junior Festival is a solo and ensemble opportunity for students to perform two music selections of their choice for adjudication. The Decolores students prepared solos, duets, and ensembles and were rated by judges against a scoring system. Students played for a set of two judges at the Jr Festival in hopes to achieve a “Superior” or “Excellent” rating. If both judges award the student with “Superior,” the students receives the coveted “Unanimous Superior,” which is the highest achievement. Solo pieces were required to be memorized.

The students receiving “Unanimous Superior” ratings were soloists Jonathan Conway and Nevan Miley. The trio of Michael McMahon, Nevan Miley, and Nola Miley and the quartet with Jonathan Conway, Teagan Brock, Micah Perry, and Robby Arling also received “Unanimous Superior.” Teagan Brock received a “Superior” rating with his solo and Micah Perry was awarded “Excellent”.

Students were also able to take written music theory exams for ratings. “Superior” ratings were awarded to Nevan Miley and Nola Miley. “Excellent” ratings were awarded to Teagan Brock and Robby Arling.

Solo and ensemble is a great way to grow as musicians. The music program at Decolores Montessori is under the direction of Kathy Douds and Betsy Hoelscher. For more information on Decolores Montessori, visit www.decoloresschool.org.