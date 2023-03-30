Arcanum, Greenville softball picked up comeback wins this week; softball round up

By Drew Terhall

DARKE COUNTY — The teams around the area finally got to play a game or two after having the first official day of spring sports being rained out for most. Here are the notable games and results from the games on March 27 – 29.

March 27: Versailles 13 at Arcanum 14

The Lady Tigers came out swinging in this game. They led 7-1 after two innings in which Lydia Hecht hit a two-run home run in the second inning. Versailles was up 10-1 by the time the bottom of the fourth rolled around. Head coach Mark Voisard was pleased with how most of the lineup was patient and attacked the hitter at the right moments. He would like to see a little bit more patience from the bottom of his lineup.

“I was pleased with how well they attacked the pitcher tonight. They all were patient and hit the ball hard. Some of them just got to be a little more patient,” Voisard said.

The Lady Trojans didn’t give up and outscored Versailles 13-3 after the top of the fourth ended. Arcanum tied the game up with three runs in the bottom of the seventh and got the walk-off win in the eighth. The team had 20 hits total. Senior Paige Burrell had four RBI in the game.

Head coach Mike Morris said while he would like to see a quicker start, he was proud of his team for sticking together and getting it done at the plate.

“They didn’t quit. We made some mistakes on the bases that I thought was going to kill us. The girls came up and hit. Everybody participated,” Morris said.

Arcanum is 2-1 after this game while Versailles is 0-2. They dropped their home opener the next day to Benjamin Logan, 15-1.

March 28: Troy 1 at Greenville 2

It was a pitching duel for the first five innings of this game. There was one hit through five innings and zero runs scored. Sophomore Zoey Burns was up against an All-MVL First Team pitcher in senior Abigail Welbaum. Troy broke through and scored a run in the sixth inning. But the seniors in the Greenville lineup came up big in the bottom of the seventh to get both runs.

Senior Ashlyn Zimmer started the inning with her second double of the game. Senior Alaina Baughn reached base on an error by Troy. The runners were on second and third with one out when senior Kylie Hamm came to the plate. Hamm fouled off multiple pitches to keep the at-bat alive. During the at-bat, Zimmer scored on a wild pitch to tie the game. Shortly after, Hamm found a good enough pitch to ground out towards first base to score the game-winning run.

Head coach Jerrod Newland said it was a big win for the team led by his seniors.

“I don’t know the exact, they will tell me in the scorebook, we had 13 or 14 pitches fouled off, fouled off. It was two first team all-league pitchers going at it right there in Welbaum and Hamm last year. Then at bat, two first teamers. Our seniors stepped up and won the game for us,” Newland said.

Burns finished the game with eight strikeouts and four hits given up.

Greenville moved to 2-0 after that win. The day before, the Lady Wave traveled to Troy and won 4-2 to open their season. Hamm, Burns, Baughn and junior Addie Burke each had a RBI in the game. Burns pitched all seven innings in that game and racked up five strikeouts.

Around Darke County:

Ansonia is off to a 1-1 start splitting both of their home games. They lost to Fort Recovery, 14-6, to open their season. Sophomore Bella Burke had a home run in that game for the Lady Tigers. Ansonia rebounded the next day and won in comeback fashion, 7-6, over Riverside. The team scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to claim the win. Juniors Abby Kramer and Brenna Schmit along with freshman Ava Thatcher all had two RBI. Thatcher also tallied a RBI in the loss to Fort Recovery.

Bradford dropped both of their home games to start the season. They lost to Covington, 26-0, and then lost to Shawnee, 14-4. Izzy Hamilton did have a three-hit day against Shawnee. She also had three strikeouts against Shawnee on the mound.

Franklin Monroe traveled to Trotwood-Madison and won 29-0. The team scored 15 runs in the first inning. Sophomore Lila Davis had five RBIs in the game and senior Madison Henninger had four RBIs. Ten different players recorded at least a RBI. Davis and junior Keihl Johnson each pitched two innings and each struck out four batters.

Tri-Village won their season opener at Northeastern, Ind. with a 4-3 win. Sophomores Taylor Begoon and Brielle Smith along with junior Kiersten Wilcox each had a RBI. Begoon and Wilcox each had a multi-hit game.

