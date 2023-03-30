Versailles baseball started season with win at Arcanum; baseball round up

By Drew Terhall

DARKE COUNTY — The high school baseball season is upon us. After most games were cancelled due to weather on opening day, the teams around the county got a game or two in to start their seasons. Here are the notable games and results from March 27 – 29.

March 27: Versailles 3 at Arcanum 2

The Tigers and the Trojans battled for nine innings to start their season. Versailles scored first in the second inning. The Trojans made solid contact all game long. The ball started to find the open spots in the field in the fourth inning for them. Senior Bryson Sharp started the inning with a double and the bats kept rolling. Senior Carson Tegtmeyer and sophomore Seth Fearon both drove in a run to take a 2-1 lead. Versailles tied it in the sixth inning and both teams headed into extras tied at 2-2. In the top of the ninth, junior AJ Griesdorn drove in the game-winning run as the pitching staff pitched a shutout inning to close the game out.

Versailles head coach Brad Koopman said the team kept their spirits high during the game and made the adjustments needed to win this game.

“We talked about it before the game started, it’s not a perfect day, baseball is not a perfect game. Take whatever craziness happens, adjust and keep going. They did a great job of that,” Koopman said.

Arcanum head coach Randy Baker said his team played well and was happy with their effort. They just couldn’t get the ball to find the open spots on offense.

“I thought we hit the ball really well, we just hit right to them. Some of their balls found some spots and that’s the game of baseball,” Baker said.

Versailles is 1-1 on the season as they lost their next game at home to Chaminade Julienne, 13-5. The pitching staff did get five strikeouts that game, but gave up six extra base hits. Arcanum bounced back and is 1-1 on the season. They hosted Fairlawn the next day and won 17-0. Seniors Aiden Psczulkoski and Jaxson Christ along with freshman Regan Christ each had two RBI in the game. Psculkoski pitched all five innings and gave up one hit with eight strikeouts.

Around Darke County:

Ansonia opened their season with a home win over Riverside, 11-6. The game was tied 6-6 going into the bottom of the sixth before Ansonia put up five runs to take the lead and eventually the win. Senior Nathan Armock had three RBIs in the game. Junior Treavor Hemmerich pitched five innings and struck out five batters.

Bradford is 2-0 on the season after a home win over Catholic Central, 8-1. The pitching staff of senior Landon Monnin, junior Landon Wills and sophomore Treyl Manuel combined for 15 strikeouts. Junior Hudson Hill had three RBIs on a triple.

Franklin Monroe picked up an 11-0 win at Trotwood to open their season. Sophomore Josh Armstrong was dealing on the mound, giving up one hit and striking out 17 batters. Armstrong also had a RBI from the plate. Seniors Cade Peters and Cason Yount each had two RBIs.

Greenville split their two games against Troy. To open their season, they lost 9-2 at Troy. They scored the two runs on five hits. For Troy, one of the nine runs was earned. The Green Wave came back the next day and got a 4-3 home win over Troy. Junior Lance Greer had two RBIs in the game and sophomore Braeden Wills had one RBI. Senior Ricky Heidrich went the full seven innings and struck out eight.

Tri-Village dropped their season and home opener, 12-0. The team had two hits in the game. The pitching staff struck out nine batters and gave up 11 hits.

