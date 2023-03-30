Beasley earns Gorsuch scholarship

COLUMBUS — American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP) is pleased to announce that Grant Beasley of Versailles is one of five recipients of the 2023 Richard H. Gorsuch Scholarship. This year, AMP is awarding 10 scholarships to graduating high school seniors.

Richard H. Gorsuch, who was dedicated to promoting the advantages of municipally owned electric systems, was the organization’s president from 1983 until his death in 1987. The $3,000 scholarships in this program are awarded to graduating seniors whose parent or guardian is an employee of either a municipal electric system or AMP, or who is an elected official with responsibility for the electric system. This year, 23 students were nominated for this award. The recipients were selected based on their scholastic records, personal achievements and scores on a test about public power.

Grant is a graduating senior at Versailles High School and plans to attend the Bluffton University to study history education. The son of Jeffrey and Jodi Beasley, Grant has been a member of the cross country, swim, and track and field teams at his high school; has participated in multiple school musicals; and has been an avid leader at the EUM church youth group. His father, Jeff, is a Versailles Village Council member.

“Congratulations to Mr. Beasley on his exceptional achievements. On behalf of myself and the AMP Board of Trustees, I wish him the best of luck in his educational pursuits,.” said Jolene Thompson, AMP President and CEO. “It is great to have a strong municipal electric community like the Village of Versailles as home to one of this year’s Gorsuch Scholarship recipients.”

The AMP Board of Trustees established the Richard H. Gorsuch and Lyle B. Wright scholarships in memory of public power leaders who contributed significantly to AMP and municipal electric systems in the region.

Since 1988, AMP has awarded $468,000 to deserving high school seniors through the AMP Scholarships Program. For more information about the program, click here.