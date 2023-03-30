MARIA STEIN — On Monday, May 8, 5:30 p.m., the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics will be hosting a special “Behind the Shrine” dinner and tour. This unique event will include an in-depth tour of the Shrine with a look at areas not normally open to the public.

Matthew Hess, local historian, and director of ministry at the Shrine, along with tour guides Bill Krauss and Tom Wellman, will provide attendees with an in-depth view of all 4 floors of the building, including the basement, museum storage, sacristies, personal quarters, and the Upper Room. The tour will highlight the changing history of the building, as it was previously used as a residence for sisters, a place for retreats, and now as the Shrine of the Holy Relics.

The event is $20 per person and will begin with a homemade dinner served at 6 p.m. in the Upper Room, tours start at 7 p.m. Space is limited, and reservations are required; they can be made on the Shrine’s website at www.mariasteinshrine.org. For additional information, contact Matthew Hess at 419.925.4532 or [email protected].

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal, for people of all faith backgrounds and beliefs, through opportunities for prayer, pilgrimage, and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein.