Franklin Monroe baseball jets past Mississinawa Valley; baseball round up

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — It was a busy day at the baseball diamond as seven schools had their baseball teams play on March 30. Here are the results and stats of the games.

Franklin Monroe 21 at Mississinawa Valley 0

The Jets had everything clicking for them in the conference win over Mississinawa Valley. The offense and defense, along with the pitching, was working for them.

Franklin Monroe broke open the game with a 13-run fourth inning. Everyone contributed in the lineup as nine players recorded at least one RBI. Senior Cade Peters and sophomore Chase Stebbins each had four RBI. Senior Cason Yount had three RBI. Sophomores Brady Wackler and Josh Armstrong along with freshman Ben Denlinger each had two RBI.

Head coach Tyler Zimmerman said he was happy to see the offseason work on the team’s batting approach pay off.

“One thing we’ve been working on all offseason is our approach at the plate and trying to be patient and not help. I was happy to see us take balls. When it did come across the plate, I thought we hit it very well,” Zimmerman said.

Peters had a great day on the mound. He gave up one hit and had 10 strikeouts. Zimmerman said he was able to get himself out of jams during the game and controlled the zone for the most part. Peters is the guy they will lean on in big conference games.

It was the first game of the season for the Blackhawks. Head coach Kyler Guillozet said the team can be in a lot of games if they can play defense and throw strikes.

“When you have 14 walks and three errors, you can’t expect a whole lot,” Guillozet said.

Mississinawa Valley is 0-1 after the loss. While the hits weren’t there, they were able to put some pressure on Peters and can build on that. Franklin Monroe is 2-0 after the win.

Around the county:

Arcanum 8 at Preble Shawnee 5

The Trojans open WOAC play with a road win over the Arrows. Senior Caden Thompson got it done on the mound and at the plate. Thompson pitched four innings and racked up nine strikeouts. He also had two RBI. Senior Carson Tegtmeyer had three RBI in the game. Arcanum is 2-1 after the win.

Dixie 8 at Ansonia 9

Ansonia scored four runs in the seventh inning to get the walk-off win over Dixie. They get the win despite walking 12 batters. Junior Landyn Bowman had 2 RBI and five different Tiger players had a RBI. Ansonia is 2-0 after the win.

National Trail 5 at Bradford 10

The Railroaders continue their win streak after a WOAC win over National Trail. Junior Tucker Miller pitched 6.1 innings and racked up 11 strikeouts. Junior Landon Wills had three RBI and sophomore Owen Canan had two RBI. Bradford is 3-0 after the win.

Tri-County North 5 at Tri-Village 11

The Patriots pick up their first win of the season with the conference win over Tri-County North. The Patriots scored all 11 runs in the first four innings. The team had 11 hits and drew four walks. Tri-Village is 1-1 after the win.

Eaton 1 at Versailles 2

The Tigers win a close one over the Eagles at home. Ross Francis pitched five innings and stuck out 10. Titus Gehret came in to finish the game out and stuck out three batters. Versailles is 2-1 after the win.