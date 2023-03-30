Franklin Monroe opens WOAC play with win at Mississinawa Valley; softball round up

By Drew Terhall

DARKE COUNTY — It was a busy day around the county on March 30 as seven softball teams took the field. Here are the games and stats from the day.

Franklin Monroe 4 at Mississinawa Valley 0

It was a close contest throughout this one as the Lady Jets pick up the conference win over Mississinawa Valley. The pitching and defense led the team as junior Keihl Johnson pitched all seven innings allowing three hits and had 14 strikeouts.

Head coach Jared Morris said the players are playing their roles effectively now and that has helped lead them the 2-0 start.

“The pitching has been on point. We’re playing pretty good defense right now. We’re still pretty young, only have one senior. Everybody stepped up,” Morris said.

The offense did enough to get the win. The Lady Jets had four hits in the game and two of their runs were earned. Morris said while hitting can always get better, it’s still early in the season and the team has been able to get big hits during the game.

Junior Aleya Beatty and sophomore Layni Ressler each had a RBI in the game.

The Lady Blackhawks had chances to get on the scoreboard. They were able to get some runners on base, but couldn’t capitalize.

Freshmen Cora and Makenna Hoggatt both pitched in the game. Makenna started the game and went four innings striking out five batters. Cora pitched three innings and got four strikeouts.

Head coach Max Guillozet said he was not disappointed in his team after the game. He also said while he wished the hitting would be a bit better, he thought the team did alright for being so young.

“They’ll be alright. They’re going to get better as time goes on. (We have) eight or nine freshmen, they’re young and thrown into a varsity setting. It’s not the easiest task,” Guillozet said.

Franklin Monroe is 2-0 after the win while Mississinawa Valley is 0-1 after the game.

Around Darke County:

Arcanum 11 at Preble Shawnee 0

The Lady Trojans limited Preble Shawnee to two hits in the game. Junior Hannah Kendig went five innings and had four strikeouts. On the offensive side, senior Mollie Ericksen had four RBI in the game. Senior Kaitlyn Toy also had multiple RBI with two. The Lady Trojans are 3-1 after this win.

Dixie 0 at Ansonia 11

The Lady Tigers scored 11 runs on 10 hits for their first conference win of the season. Junior Abby Kramer pitched all five innings giving up three hits and striking out seven batters. Junior Bailey Schmit had four RBI in the game. Freshman Ava Thatcher had three RBI while junior Brenna Schmit and sophomore Ava Erwin each had two RBI. Ansonia is 2-1 after the win.

National Trail 4 at Bradford 5

Bradford won their first game of the season with the conference win over National Trail. Izzy Hamilton went all seven innings and racked up 11 strikeouts. Sarah Beckstedt had three RBI in the game. The Lady Railroaders are 1-2 after the win.

Tri-County North 14 at Tri-Village 1

The Lady Patriots drop their conference opener. For the Lady Panthers, Hannah Webster had seven RBI. Tri-Village is 1-1 after the loss.

Indian Lake 16 at Versailles 3

The Lady Tigers had four hits in the game against Indian Lake and all three runs were earned. The Lady Tigers are 0-3 after this loss.

