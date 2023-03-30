Ohio Military Hall of Fame announces induction

COLUMBUS – The 24th annual induction ceremony for The Ohio Military Hall of Fame for Valor Class of 2023 is scheduled for Friday, May 5, at the Ohio Statehouse Atrium, starting at 11:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

Ohio Department of Veterans Services (ODVS) supports the Military Hall of Fame and the ODVS Director often helps present medals to inductees; however, the Military Hall of Fame for Valor is not to be confused with ODVS’s Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame, which recognizes outstanding service following military service.

This year’s class of 24 honorees includes veterans from the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Air Corps, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy. These people served in the following conflicts: Civil War, World War I, World War II, Vietnam, Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation Enduring Freedom. There are eleven posthumous awards in this class.

These remarkable Ohioans have all gone above and beyond the call of duty and performed heroically in specific combat actions against armed enemies of the United States of America. For their actions, members of this Class have received such commendations as the Medal of Honor, Distinguished Service Cross, Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross, the Bronze Star with “V” device, the Commendation Medal with “V” device and Navy Achievement Medal with “V” device.

This year’s inductees have connections (born in, entered service or reside) to the following counties in Ohio: Athens, Butler, Clark, Columbiana, Darke, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Logan, Montgomery, Morgan, Ross and Shelby.

This year’s ceremony will bring the total number of Ohio Military Hall of Fame for Valor inductees to 478 from all around Ohio, of whom thirteen were awarded the Medal of Honor.

The Ohio Military Hall of Fame for Valor was established in 2000 to recognize Ohio servicemen and women who were decorated for heroism while in combat situations. Please visit our website (www.ohioheroes.org) for more information regarding The Ohio Military Hall of Fame for Valor and the remarkable service members who have been inducted into its ranks.