Serendipity abounds with DCCA performance

By Marilyn Delk

DCCA News

Darke County Center for the Arts Artistic Director David Warner believes that it is his good fortune to have been able to book “Sons of Serendip” to perform for DCCA’s 2022-2023 Artists Series. One of the reasons for his belief is that the unique quartet is really, really good; another reason is that as the group’s popularity continues to soar, our local arts organization may soon no longer be able to afford to present them. He thinks that it was his good luck to come across them when he did, so that our community could enjoy the benefits of his fortuitous timing. Simply put, you are in luck! To benefit from all this serendipity, simply attend the performance by “Sons of Serendip” at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m.

As you might expect, the members of “Sons of Serendip” believe that their coming together was a serendipitous event. And “the coincidence of seemingly random events coming together to result in unintended beneficial outcomes”—the definition of serendipity—pretty much explains how the group was formed at Boston University in 2014. Lead vocalist Micah Christian, for whom music was only a hobby, was deciding whether to accept an offer from Teach for America or attend the university as a graduate student studying theology; he opted for grad school. There he met pianist Cordaro Rodriguez, who had been encouraged by an advisor to apply to Boston College for law school, and confused BC with Boston University, ending up there at the same time as Micah.

When Mason Morton arrived at Boston University from Houston, Texas with his harp and all of his belongings and serendipitously met Micah at chapel, he learned that the two of them had almost identical interests and musical influences, and they became friends. Upon graduating in 2012 while still undecided about what he wanted to do with his life, Mason decided to pursue yet another degree in music. In the meantime, Cordaro had graduated from law school, but faced with a tough legal market, began performing in the Boston subways as a busker in order to meet his living expenses.

When Micah, who had returned from a disheartening experience as a volunteer in Peru, was given the opportunity to audition for America’s Got Talent, he asked his friend Cordaro to join him; Cordaro in turn asked Mason and, with another Boston University compatriot, a cellist, the “Sons of Serendip” was born. The quartet went on to win the hearts of the show’s fans while impressing judges with their unique blend of vocals, harp, piano, and cello, eventually placing fourth in the finals with their stirring renditions of pop music.

The core original group has now been joined by cellist Nathaniel Taylor, who is described as a passionate and charismatic performer. After winning several prestigious competitions and earning a fellowship at Tanglewood Music Center, Nathaniel made his solo debut in 2016 with the Boston Conservatory Orchestra, and became an active chamber music musician performing at the Kennedy Center, the Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall.

“Sons of Serendip” has recorded four successful albums, and performed with Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, and Grammy and Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo. Members of the group say that they are grateful to be blessed with the opportunity to pursue their love for music, and continue to be inspired to use their gifts to help build a better world.

Don’t take a chance on missing the opportunity to share in all this serendipitous bounty; get your tickets now! Tickets for “Sons of Serendip” are $30; student tickets are $15. To purchase yours, contact DCCA on-line at www.DarkeCountyArts.org, by mail at P.O. Box 718, Greenville, Ohio 45331, by calling 937-547-0908, or by visiting DCCA’s office on the third floor of Greenville Public Library; office hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., 1–3 p.m., and by appointment. If any remain by showtime, tickets will also be available at the door the night of the show.