DCRW welcomes auditor’s liason

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC) is hosting featured speaker Joe Braden at 6 p.m. on April 10 at Double M Diner, 537 South Broadway Street – Suite # 104 (enter from East 5th Street) Greenville.

Braden is a member of the team representing Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber in western Ohio.

“It will be wonderful to hear from our longtime friend Keith Faber’s representative as Joe tells us about Keith’s office, serving Ohio as Auditor of State. We are so pleased to provide this chance for the residents of Darke County to have a real inside look at one of Ohio’s state offices,” said Robyn Whitaker, DCRWC president.

Braden was mayor of Saint Paris, Ohio for almost 10 years before beginning work with the Ohio Auditor of State. The western district includes 14 counties, from Dayton to Lima. With his extensive territory, the Darke County Republican Women’s Club is honored to have Braden as a featured guest speaker.

The program is free and does not require reservations. Double M Diner will be offering full menu items for sale.

DCRWC is a local political group open to all Republicans. It was founded to provide political education and legislative information; provide a wider knowledge of the principles of the Republican Party; increase the number of registered Republicans; recruit, promote, and support qualified Republican women for political office; give exposure to and work actively for all Republican candidates; and lend support to the activities of other Republican organizations. The DCRWC is a multi-generational, multi-cultural organization providing the structure and support for political activists to learn, engage, and flourish. The Club is chartered by the National Federation of Republican Women and is a member of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women. For more information, visit: http://www.darkegop.org/womens-club.html or email President Robyn Whitaker at: [email protected].