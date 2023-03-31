Charger Country Alumni & Friends Events at Edison State

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Office of Alumni Engagement invites all Edison State alumni and friends, including faculty, staff, and retirees, to attend its Charger Country Alumni & Friends events. The events will be held during the Tuesday, April 25, home softball game against rival University of Northwestern Ohio JV and the Friday, April 28, home baseball game versus conference rival Clark State College.

All who register to attend the Charger Country Alumni & Friends events will receive free admittance to the games, food and drinks, and Edison State merchandise. The events will be held at the Charger softball and baseball diamonds at the Piqua Campus, with the softball event being held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on April 25 and the baseball event running from 1 to 3 p.m. on April 28. Attendees must be 21 or older.

Contact the Office of Alumni Engagement to register by emailing [email protected] or calling 937.778.7969.