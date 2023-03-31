GREENVILLE — The Darke County Solid Waste District will join with 1Shot Scrap and Recycling to offer an Appliance Recycling Day, beginning April 1 through April 30.

The event will be held at 6377 Hahn Road, Bradford. Due to the pandemic, it is suggested that you call 1Shot at 937-447-3300 for their current hours and any holiday closings.

Items to be accepted include refrigerators, washers and dryers, dishwashers, air conditioners, stove, dehumidifiers, freezers, furnace, grills, and water heaters.

There will be Freon removal and recycling at no cost, just mention Darke County Solid Waste.

For more information, call (937) 547-0827.