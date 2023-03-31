National Public Health Week begins April 3

GREENVILLE — During the first week of April every year, the American Public Health Association brings together organizations and communities across the country to celebrate National Public Health Week. This year, Public Health Week will be from April 3-9.

Every year, the Association develops a national campaign to educate the public, policymakers, and practitioners about issues related to each year’s theme. This year we are “Centering and Celebrating Cultures in Heath” to ensure everyone, in all cultural communities, has a chance at a long and healthy life. To do so, we must address and prevent the underlying causes of poor health and disease risk. We can use social determinants of health to understand how those causes differ for each person based on various factors.

The Darke County General Health District will share information on social media throughout National Public Health Week to highlight public health topics related to “Centering and Celebrating Cultures in Health.” To show appreciation for staff, the DCGHD hosts a yearly Public Health Breakfast where staff members are recognized for their dedication and years of service.

For any questions or additional information on National Public Health Week, please visit www.nphw.org online or contact the Health Department at 937-548-4196 ext. 261.