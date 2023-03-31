Searching for the next Miss Annie Oakley

GREENVILLE — The Annie Oakley Festival Committee is preparing for the 2023 Annie Oakley Festival, and the new 2023 Miss Annie Oakley.

They are looking for Darke County women, ages 12-19, who would like to become the 2023 Miss Annie Oakley. There will be a Shooting Contest and Costume Contest for all who sign up.

Shooting competition begins with practice on Tuesday, July 25, Preliminaries on Wednesday, July 26, and final competition on Thursday, July 27. Cash prizes will be awarded in the Shooting Contest – 2023 Miss Annie Oakley -$300, 1st Runner Up – $200, 2nd Runner Up – $100, and the Miss Annie Oakley Costume winner will receive $100. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dennis and Shelley Sowers at 937-547-9947. For more information, visit www.annieoakleyfestival.org.