Tables restored with Darke Co. Foundation grant

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Foundation recently awarded a grant to Greenville Public Library to restore 11 wood tables located in the library’s reading room. The antique solid oak tables with brass leg sleeves are original fixtures from the library’s opening in 1903. Restoration was completed by Denny’s Furniture Stripping in Greenville.

“The Darke County Foundation felt that preserving the original features of Greenville Public Library was a meaningful investment,” said Christy Prakel, director of the Darke County Foundation.

“The tables have lasted over 100 years and represent the solid role the library plays in our community,” added Prakel.

Library director Susi Halley was appreciative of the Foundation’s support.

“Our beautiful tables had become scratched and wobbly, and we weren’t sure how much longer we could use them,” said Halley. “Thanks to the Darke County Foundation, the tables are now completely restored and enjoyed every day by patrons writing, researching, doing jigsaw puzzles, or working on laptops.”

As a community foundation, the Darke County Foundation enriches the lives of local residents by receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts. Non-profit organizations that serve Darke County residents may apply for Foundation grants between May 15 and June 30. The application will be available at www.darkecountyfoundation.org beginning May 15.

For more information on the Darke County Foundation, call (937) 548-4673 or visit www.darkecountyfoundation.org.