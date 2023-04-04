FM announces Junior Jet Academy

By Dawn Hatfield

PITSBURG — Franklin Monroe Local School District is excited to announce Junior Jet Academy, a preschool and prekindergarten program beginning the 2023-2024 school year. Junior Jet Academy registration opened in late March and has 19 students enrolled so far, which is about 50 percent capacity for the initial year of the program.

Preschool Director and Lead Teacher Karina Robison is an FM alumna with experience teaching prekindergarten, kindergarten, and first grades. Robison said she is “excited to give back to the community” where she, herself, attended school. Principal Megan Linder reported plans to hire a preschool aide before the end of this school year. Transformation of the old cafeteria is underway with new carpet being laid on the day Robison and Linder spoke with The Daily Advocate.

Although the idea has been one in the back of her mind since taking the lead as principal seven years ago, it has only been in the past year Linder’s dreams began to take solid form. She has done a lot of research and preparation in starting the program, visiting each elementary preschool in the area to observe, ask questions, and learn how to get started.

The goal is to give Franklin Monroe students a solid foundation to start at FM from the ground up. “Start here and stay here” is another way of looking at it. Linder envisions the academy as an extension of the elementary, fully anticipating students 100 percent will be a part of the school and the district, attending programs and assemblies, going on field trips, and adding to the school culture.

Robison is planning on a “big collaboration between pre-K and kindergarten with a strong emphasis in the Pilots pre-K class to be on kindergarten readiness and academic skills.”

Classes will be full-days twice a week at the cost of $125 per month with breakfast and lunch offered at a cost. To attend Junior Jets Academy, students must be 100 percent potty-trained. Parent meetings will be held in August, and supply lists will be mailed prior to the August meeting and posted to fmelementary.franklin-monroe.k12.oh.us. Additional details are as follows:

Co-Pilots (Preschool)

-Monday and Wednesday

-8:55 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

-Drop off at 8:45 a.m.

-Students are to be three to four years old by August 1, 2023

-No bussing provided

-$125 per month; due first of each month

Pilots (Prekindergarten)

-Tuesday and Thursday

-8:55 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

-Drop off at 8:45 a.m.

-Students are to be four to five years old by August 1, 2023

-Bussing qualifications: Must have sibling in elementary

-$125 per month; due first of each month

Children will have the opportunity to participate in a range of activities, including circle time, music and movement, storytelling, art and crafts, sensory play, and outdoor exploration. FM believes that children learn best when they are active and engaged, and Junior Jets Academy is designed to provide a range of opportunities for your child to learn and grow. Junior Jet Academy: Preparing for take-off…..Ready to soar!

For more information or to register a student, contact Franklin Monroe Local School District at 937-947-1327 or 937-947-1206.

