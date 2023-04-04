Poultry Days release’s theme

VERSAILLES — Poultry Days is happy to release our 2023 theme: Chilly Willy Wonka and the Chicken Factory.

The theme is a play on the famous Chilly Willy orange drink included with each chicken dinner merged with the classic 1971 movie.

“I chose a theme that community and parade participants could easily visualize as part of their festival decorations. Along with that, we have a few big surprises related to the theme that will be revealed closer to the festival,” said Festival Chairman Matt Poeppelman

Chairman Poeppelman, has been on the Poultry Days Board of Directors for six years. Matt is the Vice President and co-owner of Poeppelman Materials and PEPCON based in Bradford, Ohio. He is a 2003 graduate of Versailles High School and 2007 graduate of the University of Dayton with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Poeppelman resides in Versailles with his wife Diana and children Jacob, Claire, and Grace. Matt and family are excited for a safe and enjoyable festival for all. Chairman Poeppelman chose Ben Bey to design the 2023 Festival Artwork for a few reasons. “Ben is an insanely creative and talented designer,”said Poeppelman. “He is a local business owner who lives for Poultry Days.”

Bey is a 2003 graduate of Versailles High School and local business owner with his company, 1984 Creative, located in downtown Versailles. He resides in Tipp City with his wife Emily, and children Payton, Cruz, and Elle. Please visit Bey’s storefront in Versailles, or his website 1984creative.com for all your Poultry Days related apparel.

Poultry Days has also opened bulk sales of its World Famous Chicken. Coolers must be purchased in advance of the festival at VersaillesPoultryDays.com. Twenty chicken halves are packed in a high-quality heat bag and a cooler which can be picked up at the festival or Friday delivery. Add sides (chips, applesauce, roll, butter and drink) to your order for an instant buffet complete with cutlery. Great for a picnic or business lunch.

On Friday, June 9 they will deliver coolers by noon within 25 miles of Versailles, or your order can be picked up in Versailles on June 9, 10, or 11 in a separate drive thru line by presenting your receipt. Fast, easy and delicious.

Poultry Days chicken is a unique experience that only occurs once a year. The chicken is made with a secret blend of spices which isn’t a dry rub or a heavy tomato base. Each dinner contains half of a chicken that has been slow cooked over charcoal for two hours while being basted in that secret blend every few minutes.

The cooking process leaves the chicken moist and nearly falling off the bone. Two semi loads of fresh, never frozen chicken have been ordered. If a cooler of 20 halves is too much don’t worry. The festival will offer plenty of traditional single dinners in both the Walk Thru and Drive Thru lines. Each dinner costs $11 and includes half a chicken, chips, roll, butter, applesauce and drink. We expect to sell over 36,000 dinners again this year which might make Versailles the home of the World’s Largest Chicken Barbecue.

Weaver Brothers is the sponsor of this year’s Chicken Line. Weavers was a sponsor of the 1952 festival and continues to support the festival 72 years later. Established in 1929, Weaver Brothers is a fourth-generation family farm still owned and managed by the founding family. The company is fully integrated, featuring grain production, a feed mill, and egg production and processing. The company has been an integral part of the community for many years and takes the role of a community leader seriously. In Weaver Eggs’ more than 90 years of business, the farm’s 350 employees have worked tirelessly to ensure that our farms are leaders among the egg farming community. A group of family members and employees will be volunteering in the chicken line.

For all chicken related questions, from single dinners, to bulk, to delivery, email [email protected]. Register for the Miss Chick Pageant, Grand Parade, free Chicken Eating Contest and much more at VersaillesPoultryDays.com.