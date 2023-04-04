Darke County GOP to host Ramaswamy

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Republican Executive Committee (DCREC) met recently to finalize plans for its annual Lincoln Day Dinner.

Vivek Ramaswamy will be the featured speaker at the May 1 event to be held at Romer’s in Greenville. He has announced his plans to run for President. Ramaswamy is an American business leader and New York Times bestselling author of “Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam” along with his second book “Nation of Victims: Identity Politics, the Death of Merit, and the Path Back to Excellence”.

“Vivek is a dynamic speaker who has an incredible life story and first-hand perspective on the impact of woke corporate culture in America. We are excited to host him in Darke County and hear his platform and vision for our country,” related Katie DeLand, DCREC chairman.

Born and raised in Cincinnati, he often recounts the sage advice from his father: “If you’re going to stand out, then you might as well be outstanding.” This set the course for his life which includes being a nationally ranked tennis player and the valedictorian of his high school — St. Xavier. He went on to graduate summa cum laude in Biology from Harvard and received his Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School, while working at a hedge fund. He then started a biotech company, Roivant Sciences where he oversaw the development of five drugs that went on to become FDA approved.

In 2022, he founded Strive, an Ohio-based asset management firm that directly competes with asset managers like BlackRock, State Street, Vanguard and others that currently use the money of everyday citizens to advance environmental and social agendas that many citizens and capital owners disagree with.

Ramaswamy is married to Apoorva, a throat surgeon and Assistant Professor at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. They live in Columbus where they are raising their two sons.

The Darke County Republican Party has hosted a Lincoln Day Dinner for many years. This year’s event will be held at Romer’s Catering in Greenville on May 1. The evening will begin at 6 p.m. Cost for the dinner is $50 per person. Premier Tables seating eight are available for $400. All tickets must be paid for in advance. For ticket purchase or further information about this event, please visit www.darkegop.org or call Chairman DeLand at (937) 424-7086.

