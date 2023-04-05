Baseball and softball scores from April 4

Here are the baseball and softball scores and stats from around Darke County from April 4.

Softball:

Greenville 8 at Milton Union 1

The Lady Wave picked up a non-conference road win against Milton Union. Senior Kylie Hamm and sophomore Zoey Burns got it done from the plate and on the mound. Hamm went yard with a solo home run. She also went 4.2 innings on the mound with five strikeouts. Burns had four RBI and pitched 2.1 innings with three strikeouts. Senior Alaina Baughn knocked in two runs and sophomore Kylar Arnett had a RBI.

Bradford 1 at Ansonia 2

Both pitchers in this game played extremely well to keep their team in the game. For Bradford, senior Izzy Hamilton struck out eight and Ansonia junior Abby Kramer struck out seven. Junior Brenna Schmit and freshman Ava Thatcher both registered a RBI in the third inning for the Lady Tigers. The Lady Railroaders scored on a wild pitch in the top of the fourth. A full game recap can be found on our website.

Dixie 2 at Arcanum 19

After scoring two runs in the first inning, the Lady Trojans scored 17 more runs in the next three innings. Junior Haley Smith had six RBI in the game with two triples. Senior Brooklyn Ullery had a three-run home run in her lone plate appearence. Senior Shelby Haye and juniors Emilie Fout and Rylie Leeper each had two RBI. Seniors Paige Burrell, Mollie Ericksen and Hannah Rademachir each knocked in a run. Junior Belle Harleman went all five innings giving up four hits and the two runs, with one of them earned.

Franklin Monroe 2 vs Mason County 3; Franklin Monroe 2 vs Harrison County 6

The Lady Jets drop another road double header. In the game against Mason County, Franklin Monroe scored first in the first inning. Mason County scored two in the third and held onto the lead from there. The Lady Jets had seven hits. On the mound, they racked up 12 strikeouts. Against Harrison County, Franklin Monroe had a 2-0 lead before Harrison County scored all six runs in the fifth inning.

Mississinawa Valley 2 at National Trail 13

National Trail scored all 13 runs in the first three innings on 10 hits. Senior Jocelyn Hoggatt had a RBI in the game. The team only struck out twice in the game and had seven hits. The team sent three pitchers to the mound in the game.

Versailles 7 at Tri-Village 3

Versailles get their first win of the season with a road win over Tri-Village. The Lady Tigers scored four runs in the seventh inning to get the win. As a team, Versailles had 13 hits including three home runs. Tri-Village had the early lead, but couldn’t hold on. Freshmen Hailey Burk, Aereonna Baker and Addy Wright each had a RBI in the game.

Baseball:

Bradford 5 at Ansonia 1

The Railroaders scored first and kept the lead for the win over the Tigers. Junior Tucker Miller went 3 for 3 with 2 RBI and a solo home run. He also pitched seven innings and struck out 14. Senior Brendan Baker, sophomore Owen Canan and freshman Colton Gambill each had a RBI. For Ansonia, junior Treavor Hemmerich pitched five innings and struck out eight while junior Nick Burns pitched two innings and struck out three. Senior Gabe Zumbrun recorded the team’s lone run. A full game recap game be found on our website.

Dixie 1 at Arcanum 2

Arcanum takes the close in this one. The Trojans tied the game up at 1-1 in the fourth inning and took the lead in the fifth inning. Senior Caden Thompson had the team’s only RBI in the game. Senior Carson Tegtmeyer pitched six innings and struck out eight. Freshman Regan Christ pitched one inning and struck out three.

Preble Shawnee 4 at Franklin Monroe 1

The score was tied 1-1 after the first inning until Preble Shawnee broke the tie in the fifth inning. From that point on, the Arrows scored three runs between the fifth and sixth inning to hand Franklin Monroe their first loss of the season. Senior Cade Peters knocked in the only run for the Jets. Peters pitched six innings and struck out three batters. Senior Cason Yount pitched for an inning and struck out two batters.

Mississinawa Valley 1 at National Trail 12

The Blackhawks fall in this conference matchup on the road. Senior Pierce Daniels registered the team’s lone RBI. Sophomore Seth Kiser and junior Dylan Wehrkamp combined for seven strikeouts from the mound.

Tri-Village 12 at Fairlawn 1

The Patriots win this game in five innings. Senior Jace Lipps knocked in three RBI and sophomore Kaeden Lipps knocked in two RBI. Six other Patriots registered a RBI. Senior Justin Finkbine pitched all five innings giving up four hits and struck out four.