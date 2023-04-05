Versailles, Greenville track compete in separate meets

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — Versailles and Greenville competed in different track meets on April 4. Versailles hosted Anna, Botkins, Ft. Loramie, Marion Local and St. Henry. Greenville traveled to Huber Heights to compete in the Wayne Warrior Relays.

For the Greenville boys, they placed fifth in the distance medley relay finals with a time of 12:29.42. Freshman David Conway and junior Thomas Barr tied for third in the high jump with a height of 5-09 feet. Senior Noah Ellis took fifth in the triple jump finals with a distance of 38-08.25 feet.

For the girls, they finished fifth in the 4×100 shuttle hurdle relay finals with a time of 1:17.56. They also took fourth in the 4×800 meter relay finals with a time of 12:43.6. Junior Addie Klosterman tied for third in the high jump with a height of 4-09 feet. Senior Samantha Suter took third in the pole vault with a height of 9-06 feet. Junior Emily Gibson took fourth in the discus with a distance of 103-00 feet.

At the Versailles meet, the girls finished in first place as a team. The boys finished fifth.

The boys 4×800 meter relay team took third with a time of 9:14.58. They also took fifth in the 4×400 meter relay with a time of 3:50.88. In the 110 meter hurdles, senior Colton Reese took first with a time of 15.56. Freshman Gideon Beasley took fourth with a time of 18.23. Beasley also finished fourth in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 47.01. In the 100 meter dash, freshman Conner Gibson took fourth with a time of 12.01. Sophomore Tyler Barga took fourth in the 400 meter dash with a time of 53.76. Gibson and Barga finished third and fifth, respectively, in the 200 meter dash with times of 24.23 and 24.44. In the 3200 meter run, freshman Andrew Meyer took fourth with a time of 11:02.27.

Sophomore Leland Bolin took fourth in the discus throw with a distance of 127-10 feet. Junior Ethan Weber finished third in the long jump with a distance of 18-07.25 feet.

For the girls, the 4×400 meter relay team took first with a time of 4:18.46. The B team took third with a time of 4:22.6. Senior Lexi Magoto finished first in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.69. Sophomore Josephine Pothast took fifth with a time of 14.00. In the 200 meter dash, Magoto took first with a time of 27.28 and Pothast took second with a time of 28.00. Junior Meredith Barga took second in the 400 meter dash with a time of 63.2. Barga also took second in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:32.22. Sophomore Miriam Gehret finished second in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 50.10. In the 3200 meter run, junior Carly Graves took fourth with a time of 13:06.15.

In the discus throw, junior Tori Tyo took third with a distance of 89-04 feet. Sophomore Margret Mcglinch finished fifth with a distance of 88-02 feet. In the shot put, Tyo finished second with a distance of 35-11 feet. Freshman Katey Litten took fourth in the high jump with a height of 4-08 feet. Junior Cassie Bomholt tied for fifth with a height of 4-06 feet. Senior Hailey Porter took fourth in the long jump with a distance of 14-09 feet. In the pole vault, junior Heidi Stammen took first with a height of 11-00 feet. Senior Brynn Briscoe took third with a height of 9-06 feet. Freshman Elli Stammen took fifth with a height of 8-06 feet.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]