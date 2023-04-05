Multiple agencies investigating fatal Union City fire

UNION CITY, Ind. — Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators are working with local fire officials to determine the cause of a fatal fire that occurred in the early morning hours Wednesday in Union City, Ind. (Randolph County).

Local crews were called at about 3:20 a.m. to a rural address on Greenville Pike with a reported possible entrapment. They arrived to find a home fully involved with fire. Crews were unable to make entry and were forced to work to contain the blaze as much as possible.

After extinguishing the fire, crews entered the remaining structure and found a deceased male, approximately 60 years old, in the doorway between the kitchen and the living room. The deceased occupant was about five-feet from an exterior doorway.

Due to the extent of burn injuries, DNA and dental records will be needed to make a positive identification of the victim.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No foul play is expected. No additional information is available.

Responding agencies included Union City, Ohio Fire & Rescue, Union City Indiana Fire Department, Winchester Fire Department, Ward Township Fire Dept., Randolph County EMS and the Randolph County Coroner were also on scene.