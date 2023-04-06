March court stats

GREENVILLE — Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, reported on the case statistics of the court for March 2023.
There were 255 new cases filed in the Darke County Municipal Court in March 2023. The cases are broken down as follows: 43 criminal, 6 OMVIs, 126 other traffic and 80 civil cases. There were 285 cases terminated/disposed of in March 2023.
For more information, contact Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, Darke County Courthouse, 504 South Broadway, Suite 7, Greenville, OH 45331. Telephone 937.547.7340.