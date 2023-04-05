Supporting Baumgardner

Dear Editor,

This letter is written to urge your support for Mr. John Baumgardner for Mayor of Greenville in the upcoming Republican Primary on May 2, 2023.

I have known John since he was a child growing up in Greenville. His father and I were classmates at GHS, and, together with his mother, they taught John the values of hard work, honesty and integrity, to be successful in life.

From teenager to now, John Baumgardner has worked very hard and became a business leader in our fair city. He has served on the City Council and currently is the President of the Council. Now John wants to lead us as Mayor and utilize his talents to grow Greenville.

One way to move us positively is that John Baumgardner is going to put together a coalition of Greenville school officials, Downtown Greenville representatives, Partners for Progress members, Chamber of Commerce members, other business leaders, and local government officials to forge a concerted economic growth plan to increase business and provide more jobs for our citizens. John knows that a strong economy is the tide that will lift all boats.

The bottom line is that John Baumgardner want the most vibrant city so that the kids in our schools will follow what he did as a Greenville native: grow up here, live, work and rear our families here. That vision and leadership will make Greenville the most successful yet in our long history.

Please join me in voting for John Baumgardner for Mayor of Greenville on May 2, 2023.

Sincerely,

Jim Buchy

Greenville