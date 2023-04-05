Confident in Whitaker

To the citizens of Greenville, Ohio,

I would like to share with you why I am confident that Jeff Whitaker is the best candidate for the Mayor of Greenville.

I first met Jeff and his wife Robyn several years ago. At the time, he was so excited to be purchasing a home in our beautiful city park. Jeff shared with me how passionate he is about the City of Greenville and our history. He educated me on the history of Anthony Wayne, the signing of the Treaty of Greenville, Annie Oakley, and many other wonderful things about our city.

As someone who was born and raised in Greenville, I certainly had learned many of these things at some point. But in the 40+ years since I attended Woodland Heights Elementary School, well, let’s just say my memory of Greenville history had gotten a little foggy! Jeff truly made me fall in love with Greenville all over again through his enthusiasm about our city and our history.

Since that first meeting with Jeff, I’ve had the pleasure of joining the Main Street Greenville Board of Directors. Once Jeff was elected to City Council, we began to see increasing support from the city. While this is due to many factors, some of it can certainly be attributed to Jeff and his passion and energy for our downtown.

Jeff and his family have been active supporters of Main Street Greenville. Him and Robyn volunteer to work our First Friday events, they help plant flowers and keep our downtown beautiful, and I frequently see him strolling downtown when he’s not actively working or volunteering for Main Street Greenville. Jeff voluntarily attends our board meetings and keeps City Council in the loop of what is going on downtown.

Jeff Whitaker has a heart for Greenville. I don’t think you will meet too many people who share his passion and enthusiasm for our city. If you don’t know Jeff, I encourage you to call and ask him about our Treaty City. He’ll share some great history and tidbits and will make you fall in love with Greenville.

There is a quote about needing to know where you come from in order to know where you’re going. Not only does Jeff know where the city of Greenville has come from, he has a great vision for the future of our city. He’s not looking for power or prestige, rather, he wants to see the city of Greenville be the best it can be.

I encourage you to vote for Jeff Whitaker for Mayor in the May 2nd primary election.

Sincerely,

Kristina Heath

Greenville