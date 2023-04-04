Commissioners discuss the county being left in the dark

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met to discuss a total solar eclipse. Commissioner Marshall Combs and Larry Holmes were present.

Commissioner Combs advised he had a meeting with other county departments and heads regarding next year’s total solar eclipse, as Darke County should experience total darkness for a few minutes. On Monday, April 8, 2024, people within a 124-mile-wide band in the state of Ohio will experience a total solar eclipse.

Areas in Ohio that are outside the path of totality will experience a partial eclipse. Experiencing a total solar eclipse is a rare and spectacular event. One that could potentially bring in two to three times the normal population.

“We began the planning for that because we expect quite a bit of people to come from all around the country to be a part of that, so we are trying to plan for the population to increase around that time,” Combs said.

The county is working to create a plan in order to both welcome the increase in population and to keep the community safe in the short frame of darkness. Combs said the Darke County Visitors Bureau is going to be making a Facebook Page where community members can see and receive updates regarding the event. The event will take place around 3 p.m. on the day of the event.

“It sounds like it is going to be quite the sight and something that will happen maybe only once in our lifetime,” Combs said.

Earlier in the regular session, a new grant was discussed. This new grant will be for the Darke County Job & Family Services for Adult Protective Services. Total revenue and appropriation increases is $45,454.54.

A fund transfer of $60,842.58 was approved for the monthly payment to Job & Family Services. In addition to this expense, a request for Judge Jason Aslinger to attend the 2023 OAPJ Annual Summer Conference in June was also approved. Total costs includes lodging and registration for $970.

Commissioners Holmes commented on being able to go to numerous FFA banquets recently stating he enjoys seeing their passion.

“It’s nice to see the young adults. I enjoy seeing the excitement for what they are doing and where they want to go. FFA helps that out a whole lot,” Holmes said.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

