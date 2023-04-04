Baseball and softball scores from April 3

Here are the baseball and softball scores and stats from around Darke County from April 3.

Softball:

Fairborn 0 at Greenville 10

The Lady Wave takes this one in five innings with the run-rule win. The team had 12 hits compared to Fairborn’s hit total of 2. Senior Kylie Hamm led the team with three RBI. Senior Alaina Baughn and sophomores Zoey Burns and Kylar Arnett each had two RBI. Junior Addie Burke also knocked in a RBI. Burns pitched all five innings and racked up eight strikeouts.

Ansonia 12 at Troy Christian 1

The Lady Tigers pick up a complete road win to start the week. Seven players registered a RBI in the game. Junior Maddie Buckingham was the only player to score multiple RBI with two in the game. Ansonia had six extra base hits, including two triples, in the game. Junior Abby Kramer pitched all six innings allowing two hits and struck out eight batters.

Miamisburg 7 at Arcanum 11

An eight-run fifth inning helped Arcanum move past Miamisburg for the non-conference win. The Lady Trojans were down 6-3 entering the bottom of the fifth before putting up eight runs. Senior Kaitlyn Toy had three RBI in the game. Junior Ashlyn Miller had two RBI in the game. Junior Hannah Kendig pitched all seven innings and gave up seven hits with one strikeout.

Franklin Monroe 1 vs Greenup County 7; Franklin Monroe 0 vs Pike County Central 7

The Lady Jets played a double header at Wear Farm City Park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. In the game against Greenup County, they drew six walks and had three hits while scoring one run.

Lehman Catholic 1 at Mississinawa Valley 13

The Lady Blackhawks get their first win of the season with a 12-run win. Freshman Trinity Reichard had four RBI to lead the team. Senior Jocelyn Hoggatt had three RBI, including a home run. Junior Makenna Guillozet had two RBI. Junior Kenzea Townsend and sophomore Stephanie De La Torre both had a RBI. Freshman Cora Hoggatt pitched all five innings and gave up one hit while striking out five.

Carlisle 6 at Versailles 0

The Lady Tigers were shutout against Carlisle at home. Carlisle was coming off a 7-1 win over Miamisburg.

Baseball:

Fairborn 4 at Greenville 5

A five-run third inning was all the Green Wave needed to get the conference win over Fairborn. Senior Brock Short had two RBI in the game. Senior AJ Shaffer and sophomores Owen Mcgreevey and Braeden Wills each had a RBI. Junior Bryce Blumenstock struck out six batters in 4.2 innings pitched. A full game recap of this game can be found on our website.

Arcanum 0 at St. Henry 5

The Trojans were shutout on the road. Three different pitchers took the mound for Arcanum and totaled five strikeouts. Arcanum had three hits. Seniors Jaxson Christ and Carson Tegtmeyer each had a double.

Miami East 6 at Versailles 1

The Tigers drop their second straight game with this loss to Miami East. Versailles had five total hits and drew four walks while scoring the one run. The pitching staff gave up seven hits and struck out four.