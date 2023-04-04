Greenville baseball holds off Fairborn for 5-4 win

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Green Wave baseball team won a close one over Fairborn, 5-4, at Sater Park on April 3. Greenville picked up all five runs in the third inning and held off the Skyhawks to secure the win.

Head coach Adam Eberwein said his team came out lethargic to start the game. He also said he thought the team came out expecting an easy win. They eventually found out later on that would not be the case.

“They got their eyes open a little bit. It doesn’t make a difference what the opponent is, we got to come out and still play,” Eberwein said.

Greenville had some good at bats throughout the game. Eberwein said they were able to get some solid hits, but couldn’t get a lot going when guys were in scoring position.

The only time they were able to cash in on those opportunities was the third inning. Senior AJ Shaffer got the scoring going with a RBI double to go up 1-0. Senior Brock Short followed it up with a two-run triple.

Sophomores Braeden Wills and Owen Mcgreevey both drove in a run after to go up 5-0. Greenville got the bats going at a good time in the game.

“We had our one inning where we were able to put the bats together at the right time and get some timely hits. We were able to do it when we had guys in scoring position,” Eberwein said.

Fairborn then started to slowly get back into the game. They scored two runs in the fourth after giving up the five runs. THey scratched another one across in the fifth inning.

Greenville made some plays defensively to keep their lead. Eberwein said the team did a good job defensively, even with having some mental errors which comes with playing some younger guys.

In the sixth inning, Fairborn got a lead-off single to bring the game-tying run to the plate. Short was on the mound in relief of junior Bryce Blumenstock.

While trying to advance the runner, Fairborn bunted and popped the ball up down the first base line and out of play. Short showed off his speed and athleticism to track down the ball and make the diving catch. With the runner at first all the way near second base, Short got up and made the throw to first to get the double play.

Eberwein said Short is a different kind of athlete and it showed with that hustle play.

Fairborn got one more run in the seventh with one out. Short was able to close the door on the Skyhawks and ended the game with a strikeout.

Short pitched the last 2.1 innings and recorded two strikeouts. Blumenstock went 4.2 innings and got six strikeouts. During his start, Blumenstock did get himself into some trouble putting guys on base and in scoring position. For the first three innings, he was able to get himself out of the jam and keep Fairborn off the scoreboard.

Greenville ended the game with six hits. They had a couple of chances to get some more runs across, but couldn’t get the timely hits when guys were in scoring position.

Eberwein said while the team found a way to win, they need to work on driving guys in when the opportunity presents itself.

“When we’re playing the really good teams out there, the powerhouses if you will of the MVL, you can’t leave guys on base. You just can’t. You’re not going to win games doing that,” Eberwein said.

Greenville is now 2-1 on the season and will travel to Fairborn on April 5. They will then travel to Northmont on April 6.

