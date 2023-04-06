Lions get report on E-Sports

UNION CITY, Ind. — The Union City Lions Club met at the Community Room on Tuesday, March 28 for their regular meeting. The meal was prepared for the club by Diana Dubeansky. The club enjoyed a meal of breakfast casserole, potatoes, and a biscuit.

The program for the evening was presented by UC Lion Blake Clevenger. Clevenger is the Technology Coordinator at Randolph Eastern School Corporation and the coach of the newly formed UCHS E-Sports team. This new program offers students the opportunity to compete in online gaming with E-Sports teams from other schools. The team had some success this year and now they are looking forward to next year when they can compete in the league. The high school’s KISS-TV program broadcasted some of the E-Sports competitions this past year.

The Lions also welcomed two new members. Joining the Union City Lions Club are Chad Enicks and Terry Dowler. President Jim Dubeansky sponsored Chad and Terry.