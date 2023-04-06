MV MVCTC FFA holds annual banquet

Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA Banquet

UNION CITY — The Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA Chapter held its annual Parent and Member Banquet on March 23. Over 300 parents, members, and guests attended. The welcome was led by Ben Hartzell and the invocation was given by Dainel Hartzell. The vanquet was called to order by President Krista Miller along with the 2022-2023 FFA officer team.

Donor awards were presented to the following sponsors for their support over the past year: Jeffery Winchester, Theresa Lingenfelter, Nick Hamilton, Sherry Dirksen, Max Kindell, Mississinawa Valley Custodial Staff, Kevin and Kurt Bergman, Amanda Grow, Cafeteria Staff, Shirley Thomason, Zac Wisner, Shawn Peters, Matt Aultman, Larry Holmes, Marshall Combs, Welbourn Farms, Leis Realty, Millco Trucking, Jeremy Edger, Seed Ready Solutions, Sisco, Treaty Soil, Gerber Seed Services, Jonnie Meyer, Athletic Boosters, Hummel Farms, Harrod Farms, Sheila Scholl, Vercy Stachler, Krista Hoggatt, Sarah Smith, S.M. Farms, Jim Stachler, Stephen Novak, Country View Family Farms, Heather Manning, Brian and Audrey Hathaway, Spirit, Didier Home and Hardware, Gower Family Farms, Harvey Mangen and Family, Pam Stump, Shauna Hopkins, Kim Hershey, Todd Grow/Grow Excavating, Hummel Welding and Fabrication, Rick Brooks Family, Cole’s Restaurant Front Street, Grow Farms, Jeff Keller, Agworks, EB Real Estate, Gower and Sons Painting, Creative Carpets, Cy Schwieterman Incorporated, Dr. Jennifer E. Gerber, Hull Brothers, Kerns Brothers, Nutrien, Gower Farms, Brock Gower Memorial, Germann Family, Sue’s Salads, Zach Evers, Cynthia Linder, Billie Hunt, Nicole Nieport, Terry Birt, Barney Stachler, Nikki Hiestand, Tammy Drew, Jodi Humphries, R and M Trucking, Roots Tree Hill Farm, Mote Farm Service, Grant Stachler, John Winger, Rodeheffer Farms, Tyler Grow, Jake Dirmeyer, Davian Trump, Caleb Trobridge, Ali Byram, Kennedy Stachler, Brianna Fenning, Jacob Dirksen, Kaiden Stewart, Aly Murphy, Shayden Heiser, Byram Family, Stachler and Associates, Mindy Longfellow, Mackenzie Breymier, Crazy Train Creatitions, Union City Country Club, Alicia Cromes, Lance Bowers Ag Services, Bill Stocksdale, Roxanne Stocksdale, Darke Window Tinting, Cowboy Corral, Ava Hummel, Kyle Beeter, Rachel Carlisle, Paul Armstrong, Sara Richie, Jamie Stocksdale, Aislinn Miller, Kelsie Miller, Joe Hartzell, Jeff Slyder, Sandy Skidmore, Amy Hanes, Jessica Gower, Gower Family, Sandy Denniston, Susie Francis, Betty Teegarden, Nick Philposian, John Hannan, Jennifer Bruns, Brittany Gessler, Beans Bakery, Naomi Hathaway, Tonya Deeter, and Debbie Gower

Two state officers Aly Murphy and Shayden Heiser attended. Murphy gave a short speech on how you don’t have to be a farmer for FFA to have an impact on your life. She is currently the Reporter and Heiser is the Vice President at Large.

The Star Greenhand was awarded to two first-year students who show leadership skills and potential. Cora Hoggatt and Ava Hummel won this award. They have both participated in Fall Fair, Fruit Sale, Strawberry Sale, and Meals on Wheels. Hoggatt also stepped out of her comfort zone and attended the National Convention. Hummel logs hours for her SAE working with her sheep.

Troy Woodbury was this year’s Star Chapter Farmer. His SAE included his work at Woodbury Farms and Woodbury Welding. He was this year’s Sentinel. He has participated in Fall Fair, Fruit Sale, State Convention, and Christmas Caroling.

This year’s Star in Ag Placement was Drew Anguiano. He has logged many hours working at Kramer Farms and balances work responsibilities along with school and sports.

This year’s Star in Ag Business was Ben Hartzell. He has worked hard to start his own business, BH Beef. BH Beef is a herd of 12 Simmental heifers that are currently raising their first crop of calves.

The DEKALB® Ag Accomplishment Award went to Lilly Severance. She exemplifies scholarship and shows outstanding commitment and work ethic.

Sierra Grim was awarded the Ben Overholser Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $2,000. Grim submitted an application and won the award based on her involvement in FFA, local community, and extracurriculars at the school.

The following members were recognized for their role in fundraising through the annual fruit sale:

Raising $250 to $800

Paytyn Hiestand, Owen and Evan Hiestand, Trinity and Tristin Reichard, Gentry Newbauer, Paige Emrick, Diana Rodriguez, Bryce Watson, Brooklyn and Elliott Seubert, Colton Besecker, Kaesen Stewart, Trevor Muhlenkamp, Brennan Manning, Bryson Gower, Shelby Fenning, Wyatt Stump, Christina Mangen, Cayde Neukam, Jake and Ethan Loy, Hunter Cox, Nedi Velasco, Connor Shimp, Ashton Couchot, Gretchen Rodeheffer, Krista and Brandon Miller, Ella Godfrey, Rachel Philiposian, Harley and Caden Hanes, Riely Hanes, Troy and Taylee Woodbury, Cali Johns, Naomi Hathaway, Ethan Grow, Trent Trobridge, Ben and Daniel Hartzell

Raising over $800

Rylie Alexander, Caeden Fritz, Ty Houser, Makenna and Cora Hoggatt, Ava and Aaron Hummel, Aldon Edger, Leland Kauffman, Kylie Saintignon, Parker Saintignon, Sierra Grim, Matalin Meyer, Aron Hunt, AJ and Allyson Waymire, Emily Byram, Thomas Gower, Shane and Breanna Germann

The top three sales people were, in third place Emily Byram $2,554; second place Thomas Gower $2,557; and first place the Germann Family selling $2,608 worth of fruit.

Students who had perfect attendance to all of the chapter meetings were awarded a t-shirt. These members were Riley Alexander, Ashton Amspaugh, Colton Besecker, Emma Boyd, Emma Brock, Ramiro De La Torra Barron, Stephany De La Torre Barron, Aldon Edgar, Paige Emrick, Caden Fritz, Shane Germann, Ella Godfrey, Bryson Gower, Thomas Gower, Sierra Grim, Caden Hanes, Harley Hanes, Riley Hanes, Ben Hartzell, Daniel Hartzell, Naomi Hathaway, Evan Heistand, Owen Heistand, Paytyn Heistand, Cora Hoggatt, Makenna Hoggatt, Ty Houser, Ava Hummel, Aron Hunt, Tanner Leichty, Matalin Meyer, Brandon Miller, Krista Miller, Kayaa Mote, Kohen Mote, Trevor Muhlenkamp, Zaylee Pruitt, Trinity Reichard, Diana Rodriguez, Kylee Saintignon, Brooklynn Seubert, Lilly Severance, Wyatt Stump, JossLynne Thornhill, Nedi Velasco, Bryce Watson, AJ Waymire, Allyson Waymire, Kyle Wehrkamp, Braden Wisner, Maia Wisner, Taylee Wodbury, Troy Woodbury

Nick Harrod and Sandy Denniston were inducted into Honorary Membership. They have always supported and helped the FFA over the years. Harrod is a 2001 graduate of Mississinawa Valley. Denniston has been the MV Elementary Secretary for 15 years, and has always helped with anything the FFA needs, including baking pies for the pie auction.

The following proficiency award winners each received $20:

Ag Mechanics Repair and Maintenance- Tristin Thornhill

Agricultural Processing- Krista Miller

Ag Services- Paytyn Hiestand

Beef Production- Breanna Germann

Dairy Production- Trevor Muhlenkamp

Diversified Ag Production- Thomas Gower

Diversified Livestock Production- Aaron Hummel

Forage Production- Wyatt Stump

Grain Production- Thomas Gower

Swine Production- Aaron Hummel

Service Learning- Naomi Hathaway

Outdoor Recreation- Sierra Grim

Equine Management Placement- Paytyn Hiestand

Oil Crop Production- Aldon Edger

Landscape Management- Braden Wisner

Poultry Production- Shelby Fennig

Sheep production- Aaron Hummel

Small Animal Production- Allyson Waymire

Ag Education- Lilly Severance

Specialty Crop Production- Krista Miller

Ag Mechanics Design and Fabrication- Kaden Mote

Vegetable Production- Lilly Severance

The 2023-2024 FFA Officer Team was installed – President Aron Hunt, Vice President Brandon Miller, Second Vice President Paytyn Hiestand, Secretary Aldon Edger, Treasurer Diana Rodriguez, Reporter Matalin Meyer, Sentinel Daniel Hartzell, Student Advisor Emma Brock, and Parliamentarian Emma Boyd.