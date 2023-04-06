New Madison woman arrested in Preble County on drug charges

EATON — The Preble County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a New Madison resident after a short-term drug investigation. Investigators with the Preble County Sheriff’s Office and the Darke County Sheriff’s Office are investigating people traveling to Montgomery County and returning with large amounts of suspected methamphetamine, where they then sell in both counties.

On April 2, deputies stopped a vehicle on Preble County Line Road, north of US 35. During that stop, Preble County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Arko alerted to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle. During a probable cause search of the vehicle, deputies located approximately 105 grams of suspected methamphetamine in a cereal box that was with other groceries in the vehicle.

Deputies arrested Samantha Gardner, 34, of New Madison. She has been formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court with the following crimes:

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a 2nd degree felony

Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a 2nd degree felony

Possessing Criminal Tools, a 5th degree felony

Gardner remains in the Preble County Jail.