Tri-Village defeats Arcanum in pitchers duel; baseball update

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the games and stats from the April 6 baseball games.

Arcanum 1 at Tri-Village 2

The Tri-Village High School baseball team get a win over their rivals Arcanum in a pitchers duel. Head coach Josh Davies said it’s nice to get a win like this to get some momentum going and build some confidence early in the season.

”The boys jumped on them real quick. They played a complete game, kept momentum and built a lot of confidence along the way. To play and beat a team like Arcanum, it’s a great win for our program,” Davies said.

Both pitchers spent all seven innings on the mound. For Arcanum, senior Caden Thompson gave up the two runs on five hits. For Tri-Village, senior Jace Lipps gave up the one run on two hits.

Lipps struck out six batters and only walked one. He said it was all thanks to his defense for helping him take care of this good Arcanum lineup.

“I felt good. It starts with defense. They got to play behind me to get anything. Most of the outs today came from the defense, I give a lot of credit to them,” Lipps said.

Davies said Lipps threw a fantastic game by pounding the strike zone and keeping his pitch count down.

Tri-Village scored one run in the first inning on a double by senior Kasen Hale. Lipps then drove in another run in the second.

Thompson drove in a run on a sacrifice fly out in the fifth inning. Outside of that, the pitchers dominated the game.

Arcanum head coach Randy Baker said Thompson and the defense played great. The team has just been in a hitting slump lately.

“Our defense played really good. Sharp made a couple of nice plays at shortstop and Regan played really good at third. A hit batter and walk both scored for them,” Baker said. “Right now, we’re just not hitting. We got guys who can hit, but we’re just pressing a little bit at the plate.”

The Patriots are 3-1 after the win. They will host Fort Recovery on April 10 and then host Ansonia on April 11. Both games are set for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

The Trojans are 3-3 after the loss. They will host Marion Local on April 10 and then host Mississinawa Valley on April 11. Both games are set for a 5 p.m. pitch.

Around Darke County:

Ansonia went to Twin Valley South and won 7-5 in the WOAC conference matchup. Both teams had their offense show up late as each team score four runs in the seventh inning. Junior Treavor Hemmerich and senior Gavin Kelch each had two RBI. Senior Gabe Zumbrun, sophomore Asher Shives and junior Landyn Bowman each had a RBI. Zumbrun and Bowman both pitched as well and combined for six strikeouts. The Tigers are 3-1 after the win and will travel to Sidney Lehman on April 10 before traveling to Tri-Village on April 11. Both games are set for a 5 p.m. start.

Bradford gets a run-rule win over Tri-County North at home. A seven-run fourth inning gave the Railroaders the 10-0 win. Juniors Hudson Hill and Tucker Miller both had two RBI in the game. Five other Railroaders drove in one run. The lineup drew eight walks and only struck out seven times. Junior Landon Wills pitched all five innings and struck out seven batters. Bradford is 6-1 after the win. They will host Legacy Christian on April 10 and then travel to Franklin Monroe on April 11. Both games are set for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

Franklin Monroe was shutout 4-0 in a road game against Dixie. The Greyhounds scored three runs in the second inning and kept the lead. Sophomore Josh Armstrong had two hits in the game and went 5.2 innings on the mound. He struck out three and gave up six hits. The Jets are 2-2 after the loss. They will travel to Emmanuel Christian on April 10 for a 5 p.m. game and then host Bradford on April 11 for a 5 p.m. game.

Versailles won in a 1-0 game at New Bremen in a MAC conference game. Junior AJ Griesdorn pitched all seven innings and allowed one hit that came in the seventh inning. He racked up nine strikeouts and walked two batters. Sophomore Ross Francis drove in the lone run of the game in the fifth inning. The team had five hits in the game. The Tigers are 3-3 after the win and will travel to Celina on April 10 for a 5 p.m. game. They will then host Fort Recovery on April 11 at 5 p.m.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]