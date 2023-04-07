UNION CITY – On April 7, 2023 at approximately 3:21 p.m, Darke County Deputies along with Rossburg Fire and Union City Rescue responded to the 13,100 block of State Route 49 North in reference to a semi tractor/trailer rollover accident.

Preliminary investigation revealed a blue 2006 Peterbilt semi tractor/trailer, driven by Muhumed Hassan Abade 64, of Eden Prairie, Minnesota was traveling northbound on State Route 49. Abade traveled off the right side of the roadway striking the dicth causing the semi tractor/trailer to rollover.

Abade was treated and released from the scene.

At approximately 3:40 p.m., State Route 49 North was closed between Rossburg-Lightsville Road and McFeeley-Petry Road. This section of roadway remains closed while crews work to clean up the debris.

Abade was issued a citation for failure to maintain reasonable control.