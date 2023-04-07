Bunco group gives $21,000 to CADC

GREENVILLE — Bunco 4 Boobies is a Darke County non-profit that was founded in 2010 by a small group of ladies when a member of their monthly Bunco group was diagnosed with cancer. What was ultimately to be a one-time event to help a friend turned into something greater than they ever imagined possible. The annual event is hosted at the Greenville Moose Lodge and has sold out every year, with over 300 players.

They were days away from their 11th annual Rolling 4 a Cure event in 2020 when COVID restrictions forced them to cancel. Thankfully, all of their paid registrants agreed to convert their registration fees to a donation and were given priority registration when the event returned. In addition, their DD CUP sponsors allowed them to raffle off the 20-plus items valued at $200 or more. The combination of their supporters cooperation allowed them to make a $13,000 donation to the Cancer Association of Darke County (CADC) in 2020. 2021 and 2022 were still problematic and kept them from Rolling 4 a Cure.

There was excitement when the 2023 became a year for their comeback. The event sold out and their donors stepped up again. They gave away hundreds of prizes worth over$13,000. They also fed an amazing spread of donated food to an electrified room full of men and women who were just as excited to be back. During the event, fighters and survivors were recognized and those who have been lost were recognized. There was laughter and there were tears. At the end of the day, they raised nearly $29,000. A check was recently presented to the CADC for $21,000 to help them support cancer patients. Additionally, they were able to provide 11 private donations to local families with a direct need.

Since 2010, Bunco 4 Boobies has raised nearly $275,000 to help cancer patients and their families. According to Jessica Artz, president of Bunco 4 Boobies, “We continue to be blessed with amazing support and hope to keep Rolling 4 a Cure and making an impact on our community.”