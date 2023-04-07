Dubeansky earns top award

On April 1, Jim Dubeansky was honored at the District 25-D Convention at Greentowm, Indiana. Jim Received the Governor’s Award for outstanding leadership as President of the Union City, Lions Club. He also was presented the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award for Dedication to Humanitarian Services. Jones was the founder of the Lions Club International for which this award was named. The Melvin Jones Award is one of the highest Lions Club International Awards and is a great honor for Jim Dubeansky and the Union City Indiana/Ohio Club. Shown are International Director, Allen Snider, from Niagra on the Lake Canada, Jim Dubeansky, District 25-D Governor Eric Schuman, Deanna Schuman, wife of Eric Schuman.