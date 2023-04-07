GNB Banking Centers announces retirement, board reorganization

GREENVILLE — GNB Banking Centers announced the retirement of Chairman of the Board, Daniel T. Franz, following their Annual Shareholders Meeting on March 28.

Franz became a director in 2008 and became chairman in 2018. GNB extends their thanks, appreciation, and congratulations to Franz for his years of supporting their great organization.

Elected to serve as GNB’s new chairman is Timothy J. Booher. GNB also welcomed Keith A. Daniel as the newest member of the board. Additionally, Steve A. Burns, Dan P. Esarey, Kent A. James, John F. Marchal, Scott L. Rowland, John L. Warner, and Daniel P. Watren currently serve on GNB’s board of directors.