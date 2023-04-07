Foundation awards grants to educators

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Schools Foundation recently awarded $10,032 in grants to teachers and administrators of Greenville City Schools. The money will be used for programs for students with special needs; programs in the arts; purchases of camera, recording and greenhouse equipment and supplies, along with other uses.

During recent years the foundation has awarded an annual average of almost $10,000 in grants to district personnel to provide programs or desired purchases for the benefit of students of all ages of Greenville City Schools. Grants range from $100 to $2,500 or more and are distributed with the intent of benefiting the greatest number of students or meeting the most urgent needs. The foundation continues to raise money through sponsorship programs and the 500 Club raffle each year; and is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization positioned to receive charitable donations for the purpose of distributing funding appropriately for the benefit of Greenville students.

The Greenville Schools Foundation was founded in 1997 using $10,000 seed money from Dick Brown, Greenville Schools’ biggest supporter for many years, originally as a donor-advised fund within the HOPE Foundation, now the Darke County Foundation. Its mission has always been to provide funding to students, alumni, faculty and staff of Greenville City Schools for enrichment programs not possible through traditional school funding sources. It was the idea of Dr. Brian Moore, Greenville Schools Superintendent at the time. John Marchal served as the foundation’s first president. In review of meeting minutes through the years, it is apparent there have been many people who have devoted a great deal of time and energy to make the foundation what it is today. The board of directors thanks all of those past contributors and the community for support of this ongoing effort.