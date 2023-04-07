Local Briefs

FM BoE meeting

PITSBURG — The Franklin Monroe Board of Education will hold its regular meeting in the Board of Education conference room at 8639 Oakes Road, Arcanum, on Monday, April 17. The meeting will begin at 8 p.m.

Finance committee meets

ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum will host a finance committee meeting on Tuesday, April 11, 6 p.m., at 309 South Albright Street, Arcanum.

Chicken dinners benefit United Way

GREENVILLE — It’s the same question every night. What’s for dinner? How about a delicious Romer’s Chicken Dinner? The Darke County United Way is selling chicken dinners for Wednesday, May 10 with all proceeds benefiting Darke County nonprofit agencies. The dinner includes Romer’s BBQ Chicken, applesauce, potato chips, and a dinner roll. Tickets are $9 and are pre-sale only. Dinners may be picked up at the Greenville Romer’s, 118 E. Main St., Greenville, between 4-6 p.m. on May 11. Tickets may be purchased at the Darke County United Way office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m.

Ansonia alumni request addresses

ANSONIA — The Ansonia High School Alumni Association, Inc. plans to hold its annual banquet on Saturday, May 27, at the Ansonia School’s Cafetorium. There will also be a dance following the banquet at the Ansonia American Legion with DJ Reese Walters. The current committee is busy making plans and updating addresses for the mass mailing of invitations. If you are an Ansonia HS Alumni, please send any address changes to the Ansonia HS Alumni Association; PO Box 146; Ansonia, OH 45303 or send an email to [email protected], or at facebook.com/AHSAlumniAssociationOhio to update any address changes.

Legion hosts pot pie dinner

HOLLANSBURG — The Hollansburg American Legion will host a Chicken Pot Pie Dinner on Sunday, April 16, 11 a.m. until sold out. The menu includes old fashion chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, your choice of green beans or corn, cole slaw or applesauce, cake or pie and a drink. Carryout is available and everyone is welcome. The cost is $9 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under.

GHS Class of 1955 luncheon

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Class of 1955 will hold its monthly luncheon on Thursday, April 27, noon, at Bob Evans Restaurant on Wagner Avenue, Greenville. For more information, call Georgeanna.