UC Police make second felony drug arrest this week

UNION CITY — Officers of the Union City Ohio and Indiana Police Departments have continued their fight against drugs and drug traffickers in the community by arresting a second person in less than a week for possession of drugs.

Christina Devoe, 43, of Union City was arrested and jailed on preliminary charges of Possession of Methamphetamine. An investigation found Devoe in possession of more than 145 grams of methamphetamine.

Chief Mark Ater stated, “The two individuals arrested in the past week are clearly not in possession of drugs for personal use. It is obvious by the large amounts of drugs that they possess that they are trafficking drug in our community. Our agencies will continue to work together and continue to arrest the individuals responsible for trafficking large amounts of drugs into our community.”

Devoe could face a mandatory prison sentence and a large fine if she is found guilty in the Darke County Common Pleas Court.

Further charges are possible after the review by the Darke County Prosecutor’s Office.

Ms. Devoe is presumed innocent, until proven guilty in a court of law.