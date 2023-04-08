Jasenski offering new services to the region

GREENVILLE — Emily Jasenski was born and raised in Darke County and has developed a passion for natural medicine. The former yoga teacher is now offering her services as a Certified Medical Thermographer and Certified Clinical Homeopath to Darke County and the surrounding regions.

The Crescent Center opened in Greenville in the fall of 2022 and through her work, Jasenski is able to assist individuals with homeopathic consult and thermal imaging scans.

According to her website, www.crescenter.co, Medical Thermography is a non-invasive, zero radiation preventative tool that uses top of the line infrared technology to measure and monitor temperature changes in the body. Through temperature change (hot and cold patterns) inflammation, blood flow, circulation and nerve health can be detected and measured. Scans are read by a board certified physician in the field of Medical Thermography. She believes Medical Thermography is excellent for monitoring your health, including breast health.

As a Certified Clinical Homeopath, Jasenski is able to provide consults to find safe and effective natural medicine that can help a variety of issues including physical, mental and emotional. She believes symptoms are the guide to the right remedy. Her website says, “Homeopathy is a gentle and effective way to help with concerns for all people, including children and even pets.” She also shared that homeopathic medicines are among the safest known: non-allergenic, non-toxic, free of side effects and have no known drug interactions due to the low dose that is used. They are prepared from herbal, mineral and animal substances and made in accordance with the HPUS (Homeopathic Pharmacopoeia of the United States) and regulated by the FDA.

Greenville is where the Crescent Center calls its main office and can be found inside the Final Bow building, 116 E. Third St. She is currently accepting new clients, Monday through Saturday. She also keeps office hours in Richmond, Ind. at Journey Yoga Studio, Troy at Full Life Chiropractic, Minster at Just Breathe Health & Wellness, and Tipp City at Harmony Farms. For specific hours or to set up an appointment, email [email protected] or call 937-417-3208.