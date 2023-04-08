Take a trip down the yellow brick road

ARCANUM — Come travel the Yellow Brick Road with this crazy group of characters. The Arcanum High School Drama Department will present “The Wizard of Oz” Young Performers Edition on Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 23, at 3 p.m. Come enjoy the classic tale based on the children’s novel by L. Frank Baum, that recounts an adventure between Dorothy, her dog, Toto, a Scarecrow, a Tin Man, and a Cowardly Lion on their way to get help from a wizard.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for children (3-17). They can be purchased at the door, from any cast member, or email [email protected], call 937-692-5174, Ext. 1344.

Members of the cast include: Dorothy, Claire Lemons; Aunt Em, Karis Wright; Uncle Henry, Quinn Jorgensen; Scarecrow, Charlie Barry; Tin Man, Katie Brown; Cowardly Lion, Dominic Rhodehamel; Toto, Ashton Paul; Glinda, Grace Collins; Wicked Witch of the West, Anna Stump; and The Wizard, Liam Chadwick. The Munchkins/ Monkeys/ Ozians/ Guards will be played by Aiden Ashbaugh, Shiloh Brown, Grace Collins, Mercedes Eichelberger, Autumn Ingram, Kaitlynn Lipps, Lindsey McDermott, Alexis Melling, Mora Menzie, Elizabeth Parks, Dominic Rhodehamel, Carley Rieman, and Chloe Williams. The following students from the elementary and middle school will also be helping: Joey Clopp, Hunter Eley, Amelia Flatter, Hudson Flatter , Kayla Harrison , Sophie Knaus , Afton Knight , Iris Knight , Case Matheson, Micah Matheson , Catie Painting, Keenan Painting , Chloe Rieman, Landon Urlage, and Skyler Urlage. Members of the Lights/Sound/stage crew are: Micah Arbogast, Jesse Hootman, Kamryn Martin, Reece Monnin, Madison Puterbaugh, Landry Rhodehamel, and David Simpson.

Arcanum High School is located at 2011 Trojan Avenue in Arcanum. The play will be presented in the school cafetorium.