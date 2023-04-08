Three juveniles transported by CareFlight after crash

FORT RECOVERY — On April 7, 2023 at approximately 10:31 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Southwest Mercer Fire Department, Saint Henry Rescue, Union City Rescue, Ansonia Rescue, and Careflight were dispatched to the 13400 block of Oswalt-Good Road, Fort Recovery, to an accident with injuries involving three juveniles.

The preliminary investigation revealed a black 2010 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by a 16-year-old juvenile of Greenville, was traveling north on Oswalt-Good Road, north of Van Kirk Road. The juvenile lost control of the vehicle after traveling over a hill and ultimately went off the right side of the road and struck a ditch. The vehicle began to roll in a field multiple times before coming to rest. The driver and his 16-year-old juvenile front seat passenger, of Union City, Ohio were ejected from the vehicle. The 15-year-old back seat juvenile passenger, of Union City, Ohio was able to free himself from the vehicle without mechanical means

All three juveniles involved in the accident were transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Speed is a suspected contributing factor in the accident but remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.