Motorcyclist CareFlighted after crash

GETTYSBURG — On April 8, 2023 at approximately 1:24 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Gettysburg Fire and Gettysburg Rescue were dispatched to the 9100 block of US Route 36 East in reference to a single motorcycle injury accident.

The preliminary investigation revealed a maroon 1983 Honda motorcycle driven by Trevor R. Fourman 28, of Covington, was westbound on US Route 36 when he traveled off the right side of the roadway and into the ditch. Fourman lost control of the motorcycle causing him to lay it down. Fourman and the motorcycle traveled back onto the roadway where Fourman was ejected. Fourman and the motorcycle came to rest on the roadway. Fourman was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Fourman was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight where he is listed in good condition.